Murang’a County sets pace for two-thirds gender rule

From left : Murang'a Woman Representative Sabina Chege, Maragua MP Mary Wamaua Waithira Njoroge and Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki speak during a past meeting for Murang'a leaders. The county is rated the best case study on the achievement of the two-thirds gender rule.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

  • Murang’a is rated as the best case study of how the two-third gender rule can be achieved without legislating.
  • Out of the county’s seven constituencies, three are represented by women MPs; Alice Wahome (Kandara), Mary Wa Maua (Maragua) and Wangari Mwaniki (Kigumo).

With 42 per cent National Assembly female representation, Murang’a is rated as the best case study of how the two-third gender rule can be achieved without legislating.

