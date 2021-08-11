Mumina Bonaya: How I became Education CAS

Mumina Bonaya was 32 years when she was appointed chairperson of Advisory Board of Women Enterprise Fund (WEF).

All her board members at the time were aged above 50 years and more experienced. She had to prove her capability.

“You walk into a boardroom and you find everybody else is 50. You are the only young person and you are the chair. You can imagine the feeling,” she said while sharing her career journey with the youth in Kilgoris, Narok County, last month.

“But I didn’t let that take away my confidence,” she told the youth who had gathered for the intergenerational dialogue on harmful practices funded by the United Nations Population Fund.

She served at WEF for three years from 2014 to 2017, devoting her time and energy to ensuring the organisation effectively delivered on its mandate.

The fund was established in August 2007, to provide accessible and affordable credit to support women start and expand business for wealth and employment creation.

When she joined, the funds were being loaned to women in Nairobi and its environs instead of the little educated women in the rural Kenya, she said. And the repayment rate was at 42 per cent. She embarked on increasing the reach, ensuring the targeted women in the counties got the funds. .

By the time she left, a total of Sh12 billion had been disbursed, an increase from Sh2 billion loaned before her appointment. The repayment rate had also jumped to 82 per cent, she said.

Silver platter

But her appointment to the board did not come on a silver platter. She had worked to earn the recognition.

Ms Bonaya said she left teaching to start a community-based organisation (CBO). She had taught at Nairobi School and Pangani Girls all in Nairobi.

Although she struggled to attract funding to run the CBO activities, the experience altogether enriched her with skills on mobilising communities to action, writing proposals for funding and reports as well as running a training.

These skills came in handy when she successfully sought a job that ended up being a kicker to her rise to the senior appointive positions.

Ms Bonaya said she harnessed the skills to do the job so well that “someone” noticed her to settle for her for the chair of the WEF board.

Ms Bonaya, now the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Education, says it is her notable performance at WEF that earned her the appointment.

“I did (the work) for three years and left. But somebody noticed that work. So when they decided to have more people in government, they remembered the work I did and here I am,” she noted while encouraging the young men and women to give their all when given an opportunity.

Before her CAS appointment in January 2020, Ms Bonaya served as a program officer for County Climate Change Fund at the Adaptation Consortium.