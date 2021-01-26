Mpesa Foundation donates Sh21m pads to school girls

At least 180,000 underprivileged girls in schools across Kenya will receive a three-month supply of sanitary towels courtesy of Mpesa Foundation.

While flagging off the Sh21 million worth donation on January 25, Ministry of Education, Cabinet Secretary (CS), Prof. George Magoha highlighted girls’ inaccessibility to pads as a major barrier to their enjoyment of uninterrupted studies.

“Access to sanitary towels remains a critical challenge for many girls across the country and the ministry remains determined to ensure that no school going girl is left out of class due to lack of pads,” said the CS.

Menstrual dignity

Mpesa Foundation, Executive Director Mr Les Baille, said the donation, which is part of the foundation’s Sh44 million menstrual hygiene program, would ensure girls access education while maintaining their menstrual dignity.

“Many girls are not able to access menstrual hygiene products with statistics indicating that 65 per cent of women and girls in Kenya cannot afford them, while 42 per cent of school going girls have never used sanitary pads,” noted Mr Baille.

Other initiatives under the program launched in December 2020, include providing 30,000 teenage girls in Murang’a, Siaya and Kilifi counties with sexual and reproductive health education in order to reduce teen pregnancies and improve menstrual care.

This is alongside creating awareness among 10,000 adolescent boys on menstruation, sexual reproductive health and life skills as well as training 57 community-based mentors to mentor adolescents.

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com



