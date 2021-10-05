MP: Marsabit clashes raising number of widows, orphans

Marsabit Woman Rep Saffia Sheik Adan (centre) when she disbursed bursary to secondary school students. She lamented that the region risks registering the largest number of widows and orphans due to perpetual ethnic clashes.

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Marsabit County Woman Representative Saffia Sheik Adan, says many families are robbed of their livelihoods and inheritance as their property is destroyed, livestock stolen, and many internally displaced.

  • She notes that Northern Kenya risks becoming the region with the largest number of widows and orphans.

Hundreds of widows and orphans in Marsabit County suffer crushing poverty as their numbers continue to swell by proliferation of ethnic conflicts in the region.

