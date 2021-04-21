Mozambique police arrest man accused of defiling 30 minors in a week

Latest Demographic and Health Survey in Mozambique (DHS 2011) shows that more than 37 per cent of Mozambican women suffer physical and sexual violence in their lifetime.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Arnaldo Vieira

What you need to know:

  • A 28-year-old man is suspected of defiling 30 children in Mozambique last week.
  • He reportedly committed the acts in the 7 de Abril Quatres in Chimoio City.

Mozambique authorities have arrested a 28-year-old man suspected of defiling 30 children last week.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.