Mother's Day gifts for expectant and lactating mothers

Tenwek

Ms Jaon Langat (second left), receives detergents from Tenwek CEO Shem Tangus (right) and Ms Judy Miriti, Bidco Africa Limited head of Home and Personal Care section and Mr Willis Ojwang, a communications officer at the company on May, 7, 2021 during the launch of a one week free medical screening and wellness support for expectant and lactating mothers in the South Rift region.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Expectant and lactating mothers in the South Rift will benefit from a free medical screening, counselling and training on how to take care of their babies.

