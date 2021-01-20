Most expectant girls in Tharaka Nithi impregnated by age mates

Most of the 311 pregnant schoolgirls in Tharaka Nithi County have been impregnated by their age mates, making it hard to take legal action against the minors.

Speaking during a tour of the county schools, principal secretaries; Mr Solomon Kitungu of State Department for Transport, Ms Nancy Karigithu of Shipping and Maritime and Dr Ibrahim Mohammed of Defence insisted that pregnant girls and those who having given birth must all be in school.

The visit was meant to assess the return to school rate of students following last year’s closure due to Covid-19.

At Kirimankari Boarding Primary School in Igambang’ombe Sub-county, the officials established that three girls had already given birth while one was living with her Form One boyfriend as a couple.

The school head teacher, Ms Margaret Kanake said she was in contact with the parents of the three girls to ensure they report back once their health improves.

At Itugururu Mixed-Day Secondary School in the same sub-county, three girls got pregnant during Covid-19 break, one has already delivered, while the other two are due this month. Seven learners are yet to report back out of which the school management cannot account for three.

Commended administration

At Kiamuriuki Secondary School in Meru South Sub-county, there are five pregnant cases and one who has already delivered. At neighbouring Kiamuriuki Primary School, one girl has also given birth.

Tharaka Nithi County Police Commander Mr Charles Mbatu said 37 cases of teenage pregnancies in the county were in court by the end of last year, and most of them are still ongoing.

Mr Kitungu commended the school managements and the local administration for following up on children who had not resumed classes to make sure they are all back to school.

