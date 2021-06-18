Morocco’s ‘solar ambassadors’ tackling climate change

Morocco is one of Africa’s countries that is most threatened by climate change. It suffers an increased pressure on natural resources, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Today, each Moroccan has access to 600 cubic metres of water per year on average, four times less than in the 60s. Hence, the importance of implementing innovative solutions that favour the energy transition, particularly in the rural areas, and includes women.

It is for this reason that the Faredeic project (For its acronym in French, which means Argan and Rural Women Engaged for Inclusive Economic Development and Climate) was initiated. Its objective is to build a more sustainable world alongside women, while enabling them to improve their income and living conditions.

Locally, the project launched in 2019, is led by the international network Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF), an international network of women's and environmental organisations), and its local partners including the Association for Renewable Energy and Sustainable Development (AERDD), the Mohammed VI Foundation for the Research and Conservation of Argan Trees and Remess (Moroccan Network for Social and Solidarity Economy). The argan is a local endemic tree, and the second most abundant in Morocco.

Renewable energy

The project’s goal is to develop a local sector of renewable energy through the creation of energy cooperatives led by women that can then produce simple, affordable solar solutions such as cookers, dryers and ovens.

While many international organisations including the United Nations agree that women are the most affected by the harmful effects of climate change, they are often dismissed in the response to this major challenge.

As sustainable alternatives, the solar cookers contribute to women’s involvement and recognition in the energy transition, founders of this program explain. To do so, they rely on the economic, social, and environmental role of these women, who are active in agricultural and argan cooperatives, and using ancestral, eco-friendly techniques. Traditionally, wood and butane gas are used in this country for cooking, particularly in rural areas, despite their negative impact on people’s health and the environment.

The three-year project required $1 million (Ksh107m) and the French Development Agency (AFD) contributed $452 000 (Ksh48.7m). The French Ecological Transition Agence (Ademe) and the Foundation of France contributed the balance.

Environment-friendly solutions

Overall, the project hopes to raise awareness on the advantages of the energy transition and green tech among 600 women, through meetings and workshops.

Forty cooperative directors have been identified to start manufacturing simple and environment-friendly solutions dedicated to agricultural and argan oil production, or fisheries in two regions — Tangier-Tetouan in northern Morocco and Souss Massa in the South.

At the end of the program, scheduled in a few months, 40 young women technicians will be trained in manufacturing solar thermal technologies. The best among them will be further supported to create their own energy cooperatives. They will also benefit from a capacity-building program on management and sustainable production, dedicated to rural businesses.

Food products

The first training sessions for the manufacturing of solar cookers in partnership with the French company Four Solaire Development (FSD) and the National Institute of Solar Energy (INES), didn’t start until late last year although it was launched in 2019.

Despite the health crisis (Covid-19) and the adaptations required to set it up, the trainers and partners managed to travel to both regions. The training included how to prepare, cut and assemble the cookers, and understanding issues related to solar energy and its use for cooking and processing food products, INES officials say.

Eighteen women technicians were trained in the Tangier-Tetouan area. In the South, the first phase targeted trainers from the Office of Vocational Training and Work Promotion. They will in turn, train 20 other women.

“This successful week resulted in the manufacture of a dozen cookers and a demonstration session of their use,” the WECF says.

Launched last March and April in both regions, the second phase involved another group of young rural women who learned how to manufacture solar cookers and theoretical manufacturing techniques, explain the founders of the project.

Following these two sessions, 10 female technicians out of the 40 trained in the targeted regions, will be selected to become solar ambassadors.

This selection will be based on “the young women’s feedback on their training, their motivation to pursue the project, and their performance in the theory exam.”

They will then be supported to create their own energy cooperatives and promote local solutions.

This article is published within the framework of "Towards Equality", a collaborative journalism operation gathering 15 news media from all over the world highlighting the challenges and solutions to achieve gender equality.