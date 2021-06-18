Morocco’s ‘solar ambassadors’ tackling climate change

Young female technicians from Morocco's Souss-Massa region who were trained to make solar cookers, which are environment-friendly.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Mohamed Ali Mrabi

L’Économiste (Morocco)

What you need to know:

  • The Faredeic project in Morocco was initiated to build a more sustainable world alongside women, while enabling them to improve their income and living conditions.
  • Its main goal is to develop a local sector of renewable energy through the creation of energy cooperatives led by women that can then produce simple, affordable solar solutions such as cookers, dryers and ovens.

Morocco is one of Africa’s countries that is most threatened by climate change. It suffers an increased pressure on natural resources, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.