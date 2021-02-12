More women seek to replace Maraga

Retired Chief Justice David Maraga waves goodbye as acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu looks on at the Supreme Court of Kenya on January 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Of the 13 applicants whose list was released on Wednesday, three are women, namely Ms Alice Jepkoech Yano, Justice Martha Koome and Prof Patricia Mbote.
  • In 2016, Justice Roselyne Nambuye, Court of Appeal judge and lawyer Ms Lucy Wanja contested for the top seat in the Judiciary. They were the only two women among the 14 applicants.

More women have sought to succeed retired Chief Justice David Maraga than they did in 2016, following the exit of Dr Willy Mutunga.

