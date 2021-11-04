More men than women got promotions in civil service last year

Public Service PS Mary Kimonye  (left) and NYS boss Matildah Sakwa during a PAC hearing at Parliament Buildings on February 16.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  •  A report by the Public Service Commission tabled in the Senate shows more male employees in the public service were promoted in the 2020/2021 financial year than their female counterparts.
  • Appearing before the Senate’s Cohesion and Equal Opportunities Committee, Public Service PS Mary Kimonye, said the promotions were meant to address succession gaps in State agencies.

More male employees in the public service were promoted in the 2020/2021 financial year than their female counterparts, says a report by the Public Service Commission (PSC) tabled in the Senate yesterday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.