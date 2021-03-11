More girls than boys set to sit for KCPE, KCSE in Tharaka Nithi

Despite increased cases of teenage pregnancies and early marriages during Covid-19 pandemic period, more girls are set to sit for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KPCE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in Tharaka Nithi County compared to boys.

Six thousand five hundred and seventeen girls are ready to sit for KCPE compared to 6,332 boys while 5,764 girls are prepared to do KCSE compared to 5,217 boys.

Speaking to the nation.africa at her office in Chuka town on Wednesday, Tharaka Nithi County Director of Education, Ms Bridget Wambua said that for the private candidates, 40 females will do the national examinations compared to 36 males.

“We have more candidates for girls compared to boys for both KCPE and KCSE examinations despite the various social challenges facing the girl-child that have been occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ms Wambua.

She said all the registered candidates for KCPE and KCSE in the county reported back to school after the long Covid-19 break that saw many girls impregnated and boys engage in many activities.

Smooth continuity

Ms Wambua noted that though there are pregnant candidates, they are going on with learning in various schools while few who are heavily pregnant or have complications are preparing for the examination at home.

The official said learners from a few private schools that could not resume operations due to the effects of the pandemic were moved to the neigbouring schools for smooth continuity.

She added that no single Covid-19 infection case had been reported in schools since learning resumed, but urged the institution managements to remain vigilant by strictly adhering to the set health protocols.

Ms Wambua also assured that the candidates are adequately prepared for the examination because teachers have been able to cover the syllabus and conduct thorough revision.

