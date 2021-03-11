More girls than boys set to sit for KCPE, KCSE in Tharaka Nithi

Tharaka-Nithi County Director of Education Ms Bridget Wambua (R)  with County Commissioner Beverly Opwora disburse KCPE examination papers in Chuka town, in 2019. 

Photo credit: Alex Njeru | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

  • Six thousand five hundred and seventeen girls are ready to sit for KCPE compared to 6,332 boys while 5,764 girls are prepared to do KCSE compared to 5,217 boys.
  • Tharaka Nithi County Director of Education, Ms Bridget Wambua said that for the private candidates, 40 females will do the national examinations compared to 36 males.

Despite increased cases of teenage pregnancies and early marriages during Covid-19 pandemic period, more girls are set to sit for Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KPCE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) in Tharaka Nithi County compared to boys.

