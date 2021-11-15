Breaking News: Ugandan capital Kampala hit by twin explosions

Mining: Women paraded naked in search of 'stolen' gemstones

Women at Mbudzi village in Jaribu, Kilifi County, mining iron ore. In Taita Taveta County, the severity of the working conditions women face in the male-dominated industry has hindered them from venturing into mining. 


What you need to know:

  • Severe working conditions most women face in the artisanal and small-scale mining in Taita Taveta has hindered them from venturing into the traditionally male-dominated industry.
  • Most women in gemstone mining areas mainly work as casual labourers and are often vulnerable to gender discrimination, exploitation and health issues. 
  • In Kasigau, an investor in 2016, subjected female workers to indecent searches to prevent them from stealing her gemstones.

The severity of the working conditions facing most women in the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sub-sector in Taita Taveta has hindered them from venturing into the traditionally male-dominated industry.

