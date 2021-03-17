Microsoft to equip women, girls in Africa with tech skills

A woman working in a laboratory. Microsoft and Tech4Dev have partnered to equip women and girls in Africa with technology skills.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Microsoft and Tech4Dev have partnered to equip women and girls in Africa with technology skills.
  • Women and girls aged 16 to 40 from across 54 countries in Africa, will be put through a one-year fellowship program.

Microsoft and Tech4Dev have partnered to equip women and girls in Africa with technology skills.

