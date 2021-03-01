Meru women welcome counties’ endorsement of BBI

A section of women leaders in Meru have welcomed the endorsement of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) by County Assemblies saying the document offers a solution to elusive gender equity in the legislature.

Ms Elizabeth Kailemia and Ms Tarsila Kagwiria who are vying for parliamentary seats in the county, and nominated MCA Esther Karimi urged Meru residents to endorse the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill 2020, saying it would give women, who are currently marginalized, a voice in the Senate and National Assembly.

Ms Kailemia who vied for the woman representative seat in 2017, said the political landscape in the country has for long, denied women a level playground, especially in the elective politics where men are opponents.

Political contest

“The BBI gives an opportunity for women to vie for elective positions and take part in the legislative process. We encourage more women to get into the political contest and seek all the available positions. However, this will not be possible if Kenyans do not pass the BBI driven constitutional amendment,” Ms Kailemia said.

Ms Kagwiria, who is eyeing the Tigania East parliamentary seat, said there was need for more women to participate in elective politics to increase their presence in the legislature.

Ms Karimi said the requirement that political parties pick nominated members from those who take part in elections would eradicate the culture of tokenism and cronyism.

“The BBI is good because it ensures those who are nominated into parliament and county assemblies get there by merit. Women who fight hard in the political arena will benefit,” she said.

42-year spell

Meru has not had an elected woman MP since the 1970s when Ms Annarita Karimi was elected as Meru Central MP, until the Constitution of 2010 introduced women representatives.

Other women leaders attempting to break the 42-year spell by eyeing constituency seats in Meru include Ms Beatrice Karwitha, Imenti North, Ms Gakii Mbui, Tigania West and Ms Eunice Karema Igembe Central.







