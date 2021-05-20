Meru County, YWCA launch project to promote youth leadership

Young women leaders and county representatives address the media during a past press conference in Nyeri.  YWCA and Meru County  have launched a gender advocacy programme to draw more young women into leadership.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • YWCA and Meru County government have launched a five-year gender advocacy programme to draw more young women into leadership.
  • Programme will also build capacity of young people aged between 15 and 35 years in advocating the rights of young men.

Young Women's Christian Association of Kenya (YWCA) and Meru County government have launched a five-year gender advocacy programme aimed at drawing more young women into leadership.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.