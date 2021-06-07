Mentor younger, aspiring politicians to build formidable female leaders

Veteran politician Charity Ngilu mentored a young Cecily Mbarire (pictured) a former university student leader who entered politics as a nominated MP in 2003, even though they belonged to different political parties.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • While women, specifically in Africa are the majority voters, they remain the minority when it comes to holding top political office - elective or appointive.
  • Persuading political parties to remove obstructions that are directly or indirectly responsible for inappropriate policies to women’s participation in decision-making in the parties will ensure equality of gender in our politics.

As she led a shocked country - during a difficult period - in mourning her predecessor John Pombe Magufuli, President Samia Suluhu paused - to assure Tanzanians, and emphatically so, that she was capable and that the nation was in able hands.

