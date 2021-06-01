Menstrual clubs keeping Laikipia girls in school

Women and girls living in low-income areas are still struggling with access to safe menstrual health products as they are riddled in poverty and lack of information.

It is particularly hard for pupils entrenched deep in the villages of Samburu, Pokot and some parts of Laikipia County.

Some of these girls are forced to stay out of their classes whenever they are on their periods.

But through the Drawing Dreams Initiative (DDI) fronted by Grace Wanene, the menstrual health clubs are solving the problem one girl at a time.

Through the initiative, they have managed to integrate menstrual health in the school curriculum.

“I started this four years ago because I realised there was a gap in schools and in the community regarding menstrual health," she said.

Pilot programme

Currently, the programme is being piloted in six schools in Laikipia before it can be launched in more schools within the area and other marginalised areas.

The clubs, which are in session every month, are introduced like a course in the schools where pupils are meant to interact with their mentors who educate them about menstrual health and reproductive health.

They target pupils from Grade Four to Class Eight.

“We have comic menstrual health books that we use for education purposes. We make it fun and interactive,” said the former Ms Laikipia pageant winner.

The initiative also involves the community by running door to door campaigns educating them about menstrual and reproductive health in a bid to reduce stigma.

“We have also engaged the men in this initiative where they mentor boys in reproductive health conversations through soccer and team building activities. This is in a bid to reduce period shame and retrogressive practices,” she added.

To make this successful, Ms Wanene works with guidance and counselling teachers to ensure follow up of issues arising from the children such as abuse.

Provide dignity packs

Besides mentoring the children, they provide dignity packs for the girls to last them up to six months.

So far, they have reached about 5,130 girls and teen mothers in Laikipia, Isiolo and Samburu.

As the world marked the World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28 , Ms Wanene started a campaign dubbed "periods don't pause for pandemics" where she is enhancing the door to door campaigns educating people as a family unit the importance of using safe menstrual health products and reproductive health especially family planning.

"Some of the challenges we have encountered is people thinking we are corrupting the morals of the children. For example, conversations around the use of tampons is a taboo and most look at it as if we are introducing a vice to the community," Ms Wanene said.

Her drive to focus on menstrual health was spurred during a community development initiative she participated in during her pageantry.

"I am trying to seal a gap that is existing in the communities as we try to loop the government in to provide free sanitary towels to girls," she added.