Men pushed to back female candidates in 2022 election

Ms Emily Partany the community facilitator working with Kapenguria Theatre Organisation. She led a meeting in Kapenguria to push for more women to be elected in the forthcoming General Election. 

Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Kakai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Men in pastoralist communities have been challenged to support women to vie for leadership positions.
  • Men keep women’s documents like voting cards and identity cards. Husbands always deny them their freedom in voting.
  • Pokot Girl Child Network Director Teresa Lokichu said many women from pastoralist communities have not been given the opportunity to lead.

Men in pastoralist communities have been challenged to support women to vie for leadership positions.

