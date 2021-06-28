Men pivotal in ending gender-based violence

Boda boda operators from Ngaremara in Isiolo County, receive reflectors bearing gender-based violence (GBV) messages during a training on prevention and response the vice, in September last year.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The Ministry of Public Service and Gender has run a national campaign against gender-based violence (GBV) through broadcast and social media since last week.
  • Training men to be positive role models for their peers, sharing household responsibilities more equitably and speaking out against violence against women is among strategies to bolster men’s engagement in ending violence.

The Ministry of Public Service and Gender has run a national campaign against gender-based violence (GBV) through broadcast and social media since last week.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.