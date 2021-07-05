Men ignore disease signs due to the socialisation to withstand pain

Male display of bravery is regarded as a virtue which some traditional communities reward with high honours.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Okumba Miruka

What you need to know:

  • One obvious factor that compromises men’s health is risky behaviour which arises from the socialisation to be tough, daring and aggressive hence, bravado.
  • In the modern economy, men dominate in sectors such as the military, driving, operation of industrial plants, mining, construction and fire fighting, which expose them to hazards.

June was the month of men’s health, a tradition initiated in 1992 by Men’s Health Network to create awareness on the issue. Going by the silence about it, you would think this is not an important matter. However, the existence of such dedication is indicative of its importance.

