Men ignore disease signs due to the socialisation to withstand pain

June was the month of men’s health, a tradition initiated in 1992 by Men’s Health Network to create awareness on the issue. Going by the silence about it, you would think this is not an important matter. However, the existence of such dedication is indicative of its importance.

Based on the World Health Organisation definition of health as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity, there are several dimensions against which men should gauge themselves.

Aesthetic abilities

The physical dimension of health relates to the body in terms of diet, exercise, rest, sleep and avoidance of harmful substances. The intellectual includes engagement in activities that stimulate cognitive and aesthetic abilities.

The emotional concerns sensitivity to and management of our feelings, thoughts and behaviours. For example, how do we deal with stress? When we manage it by consuming alcohol, are we not exposing ourselves to double jeopardy? Are we able to accept failure and disappointment?

Spiritual health revolves around the beliefs and values that define our lives. For instance, do we take time to reflect about our lives and destiny? The social deals with our relationships. How do we contribute to the welfare of others or is life just about ourselves?

Toxic work environments

Occupational health focuses on the harmony between our work and leisure and the kind of relationships we have in those spaces. Do we overwork at the expense of rest, sleep and company? Are we victims or perpetrators of toxic work environments? Do we expose ourselves to unnecessary risk just to outdo others? The environmental dimension is about our interaction with the bio-physical cosmos. For example, do we recognise the contribution of our activities to pollution and loss of bio-diversity?

One obvious factor that compromises men’s health is risky behaviour which arises from the socialisation to be tough, daring and aggressive hence, bravado. Male display of bravery is regarded as a virtue which some traditional communities reward with high honours, including entitlement to a harem of wives, an alluring prize considering men’s socialisation to be sexual conquerors and imperialists.

Traditional economy

This inheres in the treatment of promiscuous men as heroes, notwithstanding the risk of exposure to sexually transmitted diseases. This is worsened by low toleration of prophylactics due to a socialisation that raw sex is best. In one community, this norm is captured in the saying that “a bull dies with grass in the mouth”, meaning that the risk is worth taking.

Risk is also in-built in the tasks men carry out. In the traditional economy, men’s roles include; migrating with, herding and protecting livestock in wild territory; hunting wild animals; defending the family and community against external aggression; and responding to disasters.

Male virility

In the modern economy, men dominate in sectors such as the military, driving, operation of industrial plants, mining, construction and fire fighting, which expose them to hazards.

Because of the socialisation to withstand pain, men tend to ignore signs of disease until they are overwhelmed. It is not uncommon to hear that when a man complains of being sick, he is almost dead. Obviously not true for all men, but this shows a poor health seeking behaviour that should be discouraged.

Talking about men’s health would be incomplete without reference to ailments specific to them namely cancer of the prostrate and erectile dysfunction. The second is of particular significance given the premium placed on male virility as the denominator of manhood. This is so to the extent that erectile failure is the ultimate flop and a source of unending ridicule.

Consumers of alcohol

The common attitude is to regard it as a social problem rather than a medical one that should get commensurate attention. Then there is gout, a result of concentration of uric acid in the blood stream, itself associated with consumption of alcohol and rich foods, hence the moniker “the disease of kings”.

According to statistics from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, men are the majority consumers of alcohol. Observably, they are also huge consumers of red meat. Combine the two and the implications are obvious.

A few final facts need to awaken us to the issue of men’s health. One, men’s lifespan is lower than that of women. As shown in the National Population and Housing Census of 2019, women outnumber men in all ages after 57. Are we doing anything about this? Two, more boys than girls die in infancy, as documented in Women and Men in Kenya: Facts and Figures by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (2017).

We do not hear much about these matters but they should be addressed with vigour as gender issues. One hopes for more public awareness campaigns on the various health issues that affect men negatively.