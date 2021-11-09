Men contribute more to global warming

A child fetches water at Barmil water point, Wajir East, in this photo taken on October 13, 2019. A new study has found that men have a higher carbon footprint than women owing to their expenditure preferences that are denser on greenhouse gases.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Men have a higher carbon footprint than women owing to their expenditure preferences that are denser on greenhouse gases, a study has found.
  • Men were found to emit 10 tons of greenhouse gases per capita per year compared to 8.5 tons for women.

Men have a higher carbon footprint than women owing to their expenditure preferences that are denser on greenhouse gases, a study has found.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.