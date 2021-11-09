Meet the men proudly standing up for women’s rights

Harrison Ochieng' distributes pads to women and girls in Mukuru kwa Njenga slums, Nairobi on September 22, 2021. He says he does this to change men's perception towards menstruation and attract male legislators' attention so that they can formulate or support policies that would end period poverty.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Gender desk team

What you need to know:

  • At a time when women’s rights are under threat globally, men, who themselves have specific gender needs, can reverse discriminatory structures, practices and behaviours through the roles they play.
  • Meguarra Morans group uses chants, plays, folk and traditional songs to sensitise their community (Maasai) to stop FGM and child marriages.
  •  Concerned that discussing rape is considered an abomination in some communities, forcing survivors to keep mum about their ordeals, Nelson Kiptoo, 29, is offering them a chance to speak out in order to heal and get justice.  

“Men, through their roles in the home, the community and at the national level, have the potential to bring about change in attitudes, roles, relationships and access to resources and decision-making, which are critical for equality between women and men....  Men should therefore, be actively involved in developing and implementing legislation and policies to foster gender equality, and in providing role models to promote gender equality in the family, the workplace and in society at large.” – Former UN Secretary General, the late Kofi Annan

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.