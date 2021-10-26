Meet the man training male champions to end FGM

Peter Kemei, founding member of Men End FGM Kenya, during an interview at his office in Westlands Nairobi on October 19 ,2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Kamau Maichuhie

Gender Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Peter Kemei leads a campaign that lobbies stakeholders to prevail upon men to join the fight against FGM.
  • Through Men End FGM they train men to become  anti-FGM champions, especially in the country’s 22 FGM hotspot counties.
  • At least 30 male champions have been trained in nine counties so far, with similar trainings lined up for the remaining devolved units.

Peter Kemei has been in the forefront championing the rights of girls and women, and pushing for gender equality in the country for years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.