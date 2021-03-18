Meet the iron ladies of Kericho

Ms Mary Rotich, the newly elected executive secretary Kuppet Kericho County branch.

Photo credit: Vitalis Mutahi | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women took charge of Kericho Kuppet elections, leaving their male colleagues gasping for breath as they blazed the trail for fellow women folk in leadership.
  • They were led by former chairperson Ms Mary Rotich who was resoundingly elected as the branch executive secretary garnering 1,148 votes to beat her closest rival Mr John Korir who got 338 votes.
  • She was picked alongside six others – Ms Clara Chebet Kenduiywo, vice-chairperson, Ms Mercy Langat the organising secretary, Ms Beatrice Mitei, assistant treasurer, Ms Priscah Cheruiyot – secretary in charge of tertiary, Ms Mercy Cherono secretary for secondary and Ms Florence Koech as secretary gender.

They literally stormed Kericho town and took charge, leaving their male colleagues gasping for breath as they blazed the trail for fellow women folk in leadership.

