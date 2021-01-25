Meet the fisherwomen of West Pokot

The remote villages of Riting and Reres in West Pokot have not known peace for years due to incessant inter-ethnic conflicts.

Rampant cattle raids and banditry have, over the years, resulted to loss of lives and property, impacting negatively on the socio-economic development of the otherwise semi-arid area.

Women and children, who were the most affected, are now experiencing economic transformation due to the prevailing peace after bandits behind the insecurity were whipped out in joint security operations.

With the resumption of peace and West Pokot County government introducing fingerlings at Turkwel Dam, communities from the warring Pokot and Turkana are now investing in meaningful income generating activities.

Women have ventured into fish business, something they attribute to the return of peace. They have provided an immediate market for the fish, which they buy from reformed warriors, and this has played a major role in restoring peace in the area.

Ms Paulina Joram, a mother of eight and a trader, is excited about the transformation in the area as a result of the fishing activities.

Ms Miriam Nabwire from Busia County, fries fish caught from Turkwel Dam at the shores of the dam on October 29, 2020. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

“Communities around this dam started embracing fish as a delicacy in 2017 when the fingerlings were introduced at the dam; previously, Luos are the ones who fished here but now even our unemployed children are kept busy by the fish,” she says.

She observes that despite Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) introducing fingerlings immediately the dam construction was completed, fishing could not flourish due to conflicts and the fact that communities around the area were pastoralists.

“I have stayed here (Riting) since early 1990s; the first people to give us fish was KVDA and it was depleted; the business was not flourishing due to incessant conflicts. However, our youths who were prone to stealing cattle from Turkana, have realised they can also make money from fishing …women too, have gotten an opportunity to make money to school pay fees for their children,” says Ms Joram.

The rise of fishing on Turkwel Dam has attracted not only the locals, but also people from as far as Busia County.

Ms Miriam Nabwire tells DN Gender that the place is peaceful and that she interacts with the locals while running her fish business and also trains them.

“Am told this area used to be very dangerous but when I came here a year ago, I found peace. The business has positively impacted my life because I interact with the locals as I sell my fish without any worry, and I can raise school fees for my kids,” says Ms Nabwire.

Ms Winnie Chepkemoi (right) with her children Ivan Birir and Faith Arupe enjoy fish caught from Turkwel Dam in West Pokot County and fried at the shores on October 29, 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Ms Brigid Nekesa who is married to a local, says the economic status of women in the area has been boosted by the introduction of fish in Turkwel Dam.

“Before 2017, most Pokot residents were unaware of the importance of this dam. Most women are now able to educate their children from the earnings they get from this dam,” elucidates Ms Nekesa.

She says fish trading between the Pokot and Turkana in a once volatile area, has gained momentum and they are able to earn approximately Sh1,500 to Sh3,000 a day.

“This dam remains the ‘farm’ for the communities living around. Previously, there were inter-community clashes between the Turkana and Pokot, causing a lot of tension; but that is no longer the case as the two communities now coexist and this fishing has bonded them,” she says.

The devolved unit has also embraced the initiative that is changing economic livelihoods in the region. West Pokot County Governor John Lonyangapuo says the dam has a huge potential and should not only be domiciled on electricity production.

Fish mongers

“I’m glad the programme has picked in earnest and major transformations are being recorded. There is a vibrant economy in centres adjacent to the dam,” says the governor.

He says the increased economic activities are changing the fortunes of the residents as fish trade is now thriving with fish mongers making supplies to Kapenguria and other major towns in Western Kenya.

The county boss also notes that the fish has also improved nutrition levels in the arid region where malnutrition was common.

The devolved units in the region have also purchased motorboats to aid mobility across the large water bodies.

