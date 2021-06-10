Meet the city girls repairing phones and computers

Christine Thendi doing what she loves at Franky’s Foundation workshop in Nairobi, last week.


Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Viviane Owino and Christine Thendi are among 50 women who have received free phone and computer repair training in Nairobi.
  • Ms Owino is a trained project manager and when her contract expired at a Nairobi-based software development company, she had no other option of raising income.
  • Ms Thendi joined the business last September after losing a front office job at a dental clinic in Meru town. 

We find Viviane Owino sitting inside a laptop and phone repair workshop at Nairobi's central business district. She is draped in a blue coat and on her left hand, is a smartphone without a back cover.

