Meet Sharifa Abubakar, the first female Bajuni councillor

Lamu's first female councillor, Sharifa Abubakar. She was also a key campaigner for the late retired President Daniel arap Moi in Lamu.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu

What you need to know:

  • Sharifa Abubakar left the teaching profession in 1997 and immersed herself in politics.
  • Despite stiff culture, she was the first Lamu female councillor and also served as chief campaigner for the late retired President Daniel arap Moi in Lamu.
  • She says in Lamu, women are stifled by culture and a chauvinistic society that generally prefers men over women.

Male chauvinism is real in Lamu.

