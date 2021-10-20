Meet Sharifa Abubakar, the first female Bajuni councillor

Male chauvinism is real in Lamu.

As a result, many women have over the years, shied away from contesting for key leadership positions.

One Sharifa Abubakar has, however, not let culture deter her from pursuing her dreams. She was the first Lamu female councillor and also served as chief campaigner for the late retired President Daniel arap Moi in Lamu.

The former teacher considers herself a pioneer of women leadership in the region. She left the teaching profession in 1997 and immersed herself in politics, campaigning for President Moi’s party, Kanu.

Through her efforts, she became the first Bajuni woman to be nominated as councillor in Lamu shortly after the 1997 General Election, on a Kanu ticket. She served in the position for two terms until 2007.

Male chauvinism

Prior to that, no Bajuni woman in the region, had ever served in a political position not because they didn’t qualify, but because of the region’s male chauvinism, a culture that has denied them a shot at leadership.

Speaking to nation.africa from her home in Riyadha area within Lamu Town, Ms Sharifa says she had to develop a thick skin while serving as a councillor. Both men and women despised her. She says the women felt that she had gone against the religious and cultural norms of Lamu.

Nominated councillor

Despite the challenges, Ms Sharifa boasts of having prepared the way for more women to embrace politics and leadership in Lamu.

“In Lamu, women are stifled by culture and a chauvinistic society that generally prefers men over women. When I was a nominated councillor, I received a lot of opposition but I tried my best to overcome it. Every time I stood on podiums to address the public, even my fellow women were unhappy. They thought I was morally eroded,” says Ms Sharifa.

She is, however, proud that she influenced many women who are now leaders in the Bajuni community in Lamu though she says the community remains obstinately resistant to women’s leadership.

The fear, stress and intimidation that comes with it from the male counterparts, she says, have had the women resign themselves pursuing ‘softer and easier’ positions such as the woman representative and MCA positions while shying away from positions like MPs, senator and governor.

Ms Sharifa says Lamu has many women with the ability to lead the county and country at various levels, but they lack of support from the society, making their efforts futile.

Leadership positions

The mother of four believes a good leader must not be afraid of the obstacles before them, and challenges Lamu women to brace up and go for the higher leadership positions.

“Chauvinism is so selfish and suffocating. You can easily lose your focus if you don’t remind yourself why you are a leader in the first place. I challenge women in Lamu to rise up and lead for they can,” says Ms Sharifa.

She adds: “We can rise and overcome all the chauvinism thrown our way and lead this country too. Being one of the few women who waded the waters and made it, I am confident women can.”

A former councillor Ahmed Famau, who worked with Ms Sharifa during the defunct municipality, describes her as a strong and determined woman who always knew what she was doing when she served as councillor.

“She was a strong and hardworking woman who agitated for the rights of her people. The society can be ten times better with leaders like her,” says Mr Famau.

Teacher training

Ms Sharifa was born at Riyadha area in Lamu Town. The seventh-born in a family of eight attended Lamu Primary School between 1971 and 1977.

She attended Lamu Girls secondary in 1978 to 1981 before joining Egoji Teachers Training College in Meru, where she completed her P1 studies.

She taught for ten years before joining politics in 1997.

Today, Ms Sharifa is a sort-after adviser for politicians, both men and women, seeking elective positions in Lamu County.