Medicalization of FGM is equivalent to health workers committing a crime

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) supported the Ministry of Public Service and Gender to develop a roadmap for Presidential Acceleration Plan to end Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) by 2022.

The framework, rolled out early last year, outlines steps to be taken to speed up attainment of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pledge of ending the harmful practice by end of next year. Enhancing prosecution of FGM perpetrators and supporting alternative rites of passage are among the multi-sectoral strategies listed in the roadmap. It could cost US$14.9 million to fully implement the Presidential roadmap.

The funding could be drawn from Treasury allocations and donor contributions. And the Anti-FGM Board is the leader in its implementation. So, what has become of the roadmap? Is there a possibility of meeting the President’s target?

UNFPA’s Kenya Representative, Dr. Ademola Olajide explains.

What’s the impact of the roadmap?

The roadmap has made it possible to realign the duty bearers from the grassroots to the national level to accelerate their actions. It has also facilitated empowerment of communities to speak for themselves. For instance, we have sensitised the youth who are now involved in influencing change of norms. They also inform us of cases where the rights of women and girls are being violated.

Do people really understand FGM?

Let me give you an example, I was speaking with educated men about FGM and they were like no, it’s a ka-cut (minuscule cut). They described the cut in all sorts of funny names. It is until you show them exactly what happens, that they begin to understand what it is.

How impactful is the use of survivor’s experience to influence change?

There are men who are married to women who have been cut, but they don’t know the scars they bear. The fact that we have normalised the ability of the survivors to talk about their pain and challenges, creates a comfortable environment for them to talk with their peers and men. Through their experiences, they are able to understand that it is not something to let their daughters undergo. Those are significant shifts that influence norms in the communities considering that FGM is rooted in culture.

What is your take on adopting a multi-sectoral approach to ending FGM?

Indeed the response to FGM has to be multi-sectoral. We need to integrate the anti-FGM messages in other interventions including agricultural extensions, such that farmers being told about modern methods of farming, alongside protection of rights of girls and women.

What are the stubborn challenges frustrating efforts to end of FGM?

It is the duty bearers who are yet to internalise their role in combating FGM. Here, I am talking about people who have the responsibility to protect women and girls but find it hard to do so because of their cultural affinity. They, therefore, make excuses for their communities instead of doing the right thing. These include chiefs, assistant chiefs and health workers. They will begin going towards the right direction, once their mind-set shifts.

Is there such as a thing as medicalization of FGM?

Frankly, there is nothing like medicalization of FGM; it is purely health workers committing a crime. The term medicalization is just a fancy name to a criminal undertaking by a qualified health professional. Last year, as part of multi-sectoral response to FGM, the Cabinet Secretary for Health issued a directive to all its institutions underscoring the fact that FGM is forbidden. Also, professional health associations jointly signed a statement calling on its members not to undertake the crime. Our plan now with the ministry is to establish surveillance systems in the communities. We have to find a way to police this crime.

Former US President Donald Trump stopped funding UNFPA in 2017, how did this affect your programs on FGM?

Well, every little contribution makes a difference. That decision led to a significant reduction of resources but then we’ve always had European donors who have consistently supported us. And so, FGM programs were not much affected like those on maternal health.

Is there a possibility of ending FGM by 2022?

Yes. People keep saying it is a practice that is ingrained in culture and so we can’t change cultural values very quickly. But guess what! Within one month after the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Kenya, people stopped shaking hands. It became permissible to walk into a meeting and not shake hands yet that could be unacceptable in some societies. A handshake, that is so ingrained in our social interactions, disappeared not only in Kenya but across the globe. Why will it take for ever to end a harmful practice?

mobiria@ke.nationmedia.com



