Medical student putting a smile on Maasai girls' faces

Mr Leshan Kereto, a student at Egerton University and founder Tareto Africa, is passionate about girl child empowerment.

Photo credit: George Sayagie| Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • For the last one year, the Second Year student at Egerton University has run a project through his organisation, Tareto Africa, to champion young girls’ rights, discourage school drop outs and fight female cut.

Growing up in rural Maasailand, a young Leshan Kereto saw his female colleagues drop out of school as a result of teenage pregnancies and early marriages.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.