Media must mitigate unfair practice against women seeking leadership roles

Martha Karambu Koome is poised to become Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice after being nominated by the Judicial Service Commission panel that interviewed 10 candidates to succeed retired Chief Justice David Maraga.

The interviews proved what is already known, but reluctantly accepted by some key quarters of our patriarchal society – that the country is not short of qualified women in all segments of its development.

Prof Patricia Kameri-Mbote and Court of Appeal Judge Lady Justice Martha Koome clearly stood out.

Besides holding a higher Doctorate in Law from the University of Nairobi (the first woman to be awarded the qualification only held by seven people) Prof Kameri-Mbote holds a string of other academic qualifications.

They include a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi, Master in Law and Development from Warwick University, a Master of Juridical Sciences and Doctor of the Science of Law from Stanford University as a Fulbright scholar.

As a law lecturer, the Senior Counsel has been head of department and dean at the University of Nairobi among other related academic achievements, even as she practiced as an advocate of the High Court since 1988. Despite these achievements, the unassuming and modest professor continues to scale the heights, serving the nation without shouting from the mountain tops, a disposition many such distinguished Kenyan women leaders, including the calm, efficient, intelligent and able Lady Justice Koome, share.

Court of Appeal JudgeJustice Martha Koome when she appeared before the Judicial Service Commission at the Supreme Court buildings on April 14, 2021 for the Chief Justice interview. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

In such a revealing conversation where many were left in awe of Prof Kamore-Mbote because of her impressive and exemplary all round and inspiring achievements, one would have expected that this would be the content of media in reporting of her session.

In a country where so much is going on in form of empowering girls in a bid to achieve some form of gender equality and equity, accomplishments such as those of the Law professor, are the stuff that we need, to inspire Kenyan girls to follow that road. But alas, what was given prominence from the more than five hours of examination, was what she had reportedly failed to do! It was by far most disappointing.

Although the Prof Kamore-Mbote’s media coverage from the interview was purely a matter of the Judiciary, that experience and treatment is not in any way different from that of other women seeking political office, particularly elective.

While all leaders seeking any office in the land must undergo scrutiny by the people to establish suitability and accountability, women running for political office have had to go through double or even five times as much. What makes it more problematic is that this unfair and subjective treatment of women seeking to join mainstream politics is also propagated through the media, which should know better.

It is vital that while we call out this discrimination against women for what it is, campaigners for gender equality and equity, in particular the rights and empowerment of women, focus on how to dismantle the tough walls of patriarchy erected methodically to shut women out of political leadership.

While the media has in the recent years been systematically embracing gender sensitivity reporting of women, including at the political level, there is still a lot to be done ahead of the campaigns for the 2022 General Election.

Unfair practices

This is the point at which the media, and the country’s governance systems, must start playing an effective role in mitigating and eradicating discriminatory, negative and unfair practices against women who will be running for political seats or plan to.

The goodwill for a level playing field needs to be seen from all the players including the national and county governments, as well as the media. For the media, it is critical to guard against perpetuating violations of privacy that women candidates are often subjected to and instead, play the pivotal role of exposing agents of the same.

The perpetrators include all who conspire to inhibit and ensure women are disadvantaged in their bid to contest even the Woman Representative seat, never mind it is a preserve of the female gender. The interference with the election of the County woman’s seat is an all familiar story, where male politicians apply all manner of dirty tactics to ensure their candidate wins, especially in party primaries. Sadly, in some cases, this detestable behaviour is executed in collusion with other women.

That Kenya’s political space is in dire need of elected women leaders cannot be gainsaid. It is also a fact that there are many exceptionally qualified women who would add the much needed sobriety, transparency, accountability and people-driven leadership from the county level to the highest office in the land, but artificial barriers and blockades stand between them and that space.

These are barriers, including stereotypes brought into media houses by journalists from their socialisation, need to be addressed in a structured manner, ahead of the coming elections.

There really must be concerted effort to ensure women freely participate in elections, as outlined in the Constitution and other Kenyan laws. That is the right thing to do in ensuring a gender equal society in the country’s political leadership, and indeed, the other sectors of the nation’s development.