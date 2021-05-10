Media must mitigate unfair practice against women seeking leadership roles

Prof Kameri-Mbote (left) with Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Anne Amadi at the Supreme Court buildings during the CJ interviews last month.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • While all leaders seeking any office in the land must undergo scrutiny by the people to establish suitability and accountability, women running for political office have had to go through double or even five times as much.
  • What makes it more problematic is that this unfair and subjective treatment of women seeking to join mainstream politics is also propagated through the media, which should know better.

Martha Karambu Koome is poised to become Kenya’s first woman Chief Justice after being nominated by the Judicial Service Commission panel that interviewed 10 candidates to succeed retired Chief Justice David Maraga.

