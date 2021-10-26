Maua man charged with defiling girlfriend’s toddler

A 33-year old man was Tuesday arraigned in a Maua magistrate’s court where he was charged with defiling his girlfriend’s two and a half-year-old daughter.

Maua Principal Magistrate Carol Obara ordered that Charles Thuranira be detained in custody until the matter is mentioned on October 28, 2021.

It is alleged that the man committed the offence in Antubetwe market, Igembe North, Meru County.

A police report indicated that the man had been left taking care of the toddler as the mother went to search for water.

When she returned, she found the girl crying and oozing blood from her private parts.

When she inquired from the girl, she narrated the traumatising incident.

Recuperating

The mother confronted the man who then fled from the house. Police later arrested him from his hideout and took him to Laare Police station in the same sub-county.

A report by Igembe Children’s Officer John Mwangi, indicated that the toddler suffered serious injuries in her private parts following the alleged sexual assault and is recuperating at Nyambene Level Four hospital.

The suspect had only recently started to cohabit with the girl’s mother after she moved to the market.

The mother has another five-year-old child who is now under the care of the grandmother.