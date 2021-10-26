Maua man charged with defiling girlfriend’s toddler

A 33-year old man was Tuesday arraigned in a Maua magistrate’s court where he was charged with defiling his girlfriend’s two and a half-year-old daughter.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Maua Principal Magistrate Carol Obara ordered that Charles Thuranira be detained in custody until the matter is mentioned on October 28, 2021.

