Marsabit to integrate women, youth in peace building

Saku Accountability Forum Executive Director James Forole during the interview with  nation.africa at his office in Marsabit, on March 10, 2021. He said previous peacebuilding processes in the county were largely elitist.

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Partners in community peace and inclusivity initiatives have agreed to integrate women and youth in peace building efforts in a move that could prove essential for lasting stability in Marsabit.
  • This was resolved during a three-day engagement in Marsabit town.
  • Three-year project aimed at addressing women's capacity constraints and needs that had previously locked them out of the peace building processes.

As ethnic clashes continue to ripple through Marsabit County, State and non-State actors have changed tact to integrate women and youth in peace building efforts.

