Manduli: Her signature headgear typified women’s struggles

Orie Rogo Manduli was many things.

Of all is her domineering attribute. She was fearlessly outspoken.

In 2004, at a time when there was no single woman elected to Parliament, she unsuccessfully contested for Kisumu Town West parliamentary seat in a by-election on Ford-People’ ticket. Nevertheless, her campaigns were not without a sparkle of bravery.

In one of her campaigns, she said: “I am a woman you can’t bribe, a woman you can’t frighten…I am total woman.”

A year later, she found herself in the midst of a power struggle. She had been elected chairperson of the National Council of Non-Governmental Organisations (renamed Non-Governmental Organisations Co-ordination Board). A faction of the officials at the council were, however, opposed to her taking the helm and thus wanted her out.

She did not budge. She held on. And from her experience, she left a tip for women aspiring for leadership.

In 2005, she was elected chairperson of the National Council of Non-Governmental Organisations (renamed Non-Governmental Organisations Co-ordination Board). Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

In an interview with the Daily Nation then, she said: “My advice to women seeking public positions is that they should be really thick-skinned and develop their own persona. They must know who they are and why they are. And where they are going.”

She exemplified the struggles women have to overcome to live a fulfilling life. This is the emancipation that she implicitly advocated for through her signature African wear and headgear.

In an April 8, 2016 interview with KTS television (a station that was run by Moi University), she said she wore the headgear in honour of all African women.

“I feel that the African woman has gone through so much and that the African woman continues to go through so much hell…mention polygamy, deprivation at work…relegation to second-hand citizenship,” she had said.

After her divorce, she took an extra broadcasting job at the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation to raise her three daughters as she was disinterested in seeking child support. She hosted Mambo Leo and Women's World shows.

The tradition of gender-based sex selection caused her marriage. This is a culture where sons are highly valued and a woman is blamed for the birth of only daughters.

“Well at this rate with one girl, two girls, three girls and you are a Caesarean case, I may never get a son. So could you kindly step aside so that I can get boys?” she was quoted in a 2005 interview with the Daily Nation as having been told by her then husband.

With these first-hand experiences, Manduli was cut out for unyielding pro-women rights advocacy.

In 2004, at a time when there was no single woman elected to Parliament, she unsuccessfully contested for Kisumu Town West parliamentary seat. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

She served as International Council of Women (ICW)’s permanent representative to the United Nations Environment Programme and Habitat

ICW champions for women’s rights and fights against gender-based social injustice. As such her role was to contribute towards programming aimed at ending all forms of discrimination against women.

During the then Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on KTN News in 2016, she raised concern over the suppression of women despite the fact they are qualified to lead.

“Obama (Barack Obama, former US President) gave Hillary (Clinton) the chance (to be the Secretary of State). She was next to the President,” she noted.

“When he’s done, let him come back here and help us get there (have women in leadership).”

Manduli was born in Maseno, Kisumu County to Gordon Rogo and Zeruia Adhiambo. Her father was a headmaster before joining politics to become a councillor .While her mother was a specialist in home economics. She tutored at Kisumu Technical College.

Meanwhile, Manduli joined Machakos Teachers College upon completion of her studies at Ng'iya Girls’, Butere Girls and Machakos Girls high schools.

Even as she rests, how she lived her life is a source of inspiration to women and men. She died on Wednesday in Nairobi.

The late Manduli was the first woman of African descent to take part in the 1974 East African Safari Rally. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

From a winner of a beauty contest in high school to a trained teacher that never practised, and a radio host.

She rose from a personal assistant to PJ Mwangola (Kenya Railways and Harbours Corporation) to an administrative manager (Coffee Board of Kenya), then a marketing and public relations manager (Metal Box) before resigning to venture into farming at her Kitale farm.

And being the first woman of African descent to take part in the 1974 East African Safari Rally driving Mitsubishi Colt Lancer, was no mean feat. The late Sylvia Omino was her co-driver.

Her participation opened the door for other women and her joy was to see more join in the race, she had said during the JKL show.

Professor of History and International Relations at the United States International University Macharia Munene described her art of leadership and advocacy as being unique and disruptive.

"She was an entertainer in the guise of seriousness," he said on Monday by phone.

"One time, she encouraged women to be proud of their body structure. She'd say ridiculous things that attracted people's attention," he said.

International Food Policy Research Institute Director for Africa, Dr Jemimah Njuki tweeted: “This woman, Orie Rogo Manduli taught me to live in full colour, in every conceivable way.”

Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetang'ula mourned her as a charismatic and no nonsense politician.

“Her passing on dims a bright star that illuminated far and wide. She was a committed member of Ford Kenya. Our entire party fraternity will miss her,” he tweeted.

For former Karachuonyo MP Phoebe Asiyo, Manduli’s boldness was encouraging to other women.

"One thing she taught us is being bold and speaking up your mind for what you strongly believe in," said Ms Asiyo.

Omondi Ogada, a Nakuru resident, said he admired how she practically fought for the rights of women.

“She led women from the front. She was out there competing against men in style,” he said by phone on Monday.

Zamara Foundation acknowledged her for showing the adolescent girls and young women “what it is to be a strong, courageous woman who pursues her dreams and is never afraid to stand out for what she believes in.”











