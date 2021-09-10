Manduli: Her signature headgear typified women’s struggles

Orie Rogo Manduli - Her signature headgear, she said, was in honour of all African women.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • In 2004, at a time when there was no single woman elected woman to Parliament, she unsuccessfully contested for Kisumu Town West parliamentary seat in a by-election on Ford-People’ ticket.
  • She exemplified the struggles women have to overcome to live a fulfilling life.
  • Even as she rests, how she lived her life is a source of inspiration to women and men.

Orie Rogo Manduli was many things.

