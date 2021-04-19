Mandera top KCPE girl beats culture to shine

Istahil Muktar Molu, top KCPE candidate in Mandera on April 15, 2021. The 15-year-old wants to join Alliance Girls High School.


Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

What you need to know:

  • Istahil Muktar Molu the top Kenya Certificate of Primary Education scored 385 marks out of the possible 500.
  • The 15- year-old, who studied at Joystart Academy in Mandera town from Baby Class to Class Eight, wants girls in Mandera never to give up on their academic thirst.
  • The top girl says the Somali culture and tradition undermines the girl child, denying her many opportunities in life.

Istahil Muktar Molu the top Kenya Certificate of Primary Education candidate in Mandera has challenged girls in the county to seek education first.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.