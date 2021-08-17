Man up! How society mentally silencing men

Mental health advocate and chair of the board of Psychiatric Disability Organisation Kenya Edwin Mburu, during the interview at Nation Centre, Nairobi on August 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Countless times Mr Mburu, an alcohol addict,  was told to man up. But they didn’t give him  a solution on how to man up.
  • ADHD cannot be cured according to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Mr Mburu is taking medication to manage the mental disorder.

For 12 years, Edwin Mburu battled with alcohol addiction.

