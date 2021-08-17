Man up! How society mentally silencing men

For 12 years, Edwin Mburu battled with alcohol addiction.

His first sip was in 2003 soon after finishing his Form Four from Murang’a High School - just for fun. For a dozen years later, the alcohol became the regimen he could not do without.

Without it, he felt hopeless and empty. Relatives and friends could call him out telling him to “man up and just stop”.

The more he sought help from relatives and friends, the more he was either summoned to prayers, offered more alcohol or dismissed for being “a weak man who cannot solve his problems”.

“The people around me didn’t understand me at all,” he says.

“Countless times I was told to man up. But they didn’t give me a solution on how to man up. All I needed at that time was someone to listen to me, understand my situation and give me a positive solution. Not to tell me to man up,” he says.

It was until 2015 that things changed when his wife took action to save him from the addiction.

One Sunday, she cleared all the alcohol from the house, but the forced withdrawal was so bad that he could not wake up to go to work the following morning. She had to call his supervisor at the University of Nairobi to tell him her accountant husband was in a bad shape.

Psychiatrist

On Tuesday, he reported to work but his employer requested him to see a psychologist to which he agreed.

“I remember the psychologist did not tell me anything when she finished examining me. I only saw her pick up her phone and tell the psychiatrist ‘There is a young man you need to see urgently’,” he says with a laugh.

The psychiatrist recommended his admission to a rehabilitation centre where he spent three months of treatment. It wasn’t easy though. He was in denial. He didn’t believe he was in such bad shape to seek medication.

But there was something more to his alcohol addiction. It is during his stay at the rehabilitation centre that he was diagnosed to have Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and his addiction to alcohol was just a coping mechanism.

American Psychiatric Association describes ADHD as a common mental disorder that affects children and adults. Its symptoms include inattention hyperactivity and impulsivity.

Mr Mburu can pick out the ADHD symptoms he manifested in his childhood and adulthood that his family could not recognise as a sign of mental disorder.

He says he was hyperactive and overly compulsive in his interactions with people.

“So, I could take alcohol to numb me and calm me down. But what people didn’t realise was that there was an underlying problem and I urgently needed help,” he says.

Support groups

“They assumed I am a man and I can simply find my way out, which is very wrong. Men or boys are human beings and they also need help,” he says, emphasising the need for safe spaces and support groups for men and boys to freely open up and heal.

ADHD cannot be cured according to Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and Mr Mburu is taking medication to manage the mental disorder.

Now six years into sobriety, he has taken it upon himself to speak about mental health among men.

He is part of various local and international platforms where he sensitises people against stigmatising men battling mental health disorders including Generation Mental Health Association, Global Mental Health Peer Network and The Stability Network.

He has also founded a WhatsApp group, Mentally Unsilenced, where he counsels men.

Helping men

“I will walk with you to a therapist, receive your call at 2am and listen to you because I understand how it feels,” he says regarding his work with helping men get help.

According to the World Health Organisation, women are two times more likely than men to experience mental health problems such as depression, eating disorders, and panic disorders. Women are also two to three times more likely than men to attempt suicide, even though men commit suicide four times more often.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti recently released data indicating at least 483 people committed suicide between March and June, this year. Although, he didn’t provide sex disaggregated data, he indicated men were more prone to committing suicide than women.



