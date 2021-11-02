Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

Man sentenced to 20 years for defiling minor he lured with Sh100

The court in Nakuru has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 20 years in prison for defiling his lover's 13-year-old daughter.

By  Mercy Koskey

What you need to know:

  • A Nakuru court has sentenced a 45-year-old man to 20 years in prison for defiling his lover's 13-year-old daughter.
  • The accused who lured the minor with Sh100 also faced an alternative charge of committing an indecent act with a minor.

