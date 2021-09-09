Man arrested on suspicion of molesting two boys

Police in Murang'a South have arrested a man suspected of abducting two minors and sexually abusing them.

Local police boss Alexander Shikondi told nation.africa that the suspect lured the two boys to his house on Monday afternoon.

The boys’ parents reported them missing at Kenol Police Station.

“We commenced investigations immediately and fortunately, someone called to tip us that the suspect had been seen entering his house in the company of the boys,” he said.

“By the time we arrived, he had molested them overnight, dumped them near the town's biggest dumpsite, and taken off,” Mr Shikondi said.

The police boss said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday night, adding that the minors have recorded a statement incriminating the suspect.

“The minors have positively identified him and we are tying up the loose ends in readiness to charge him,” he said.

Mr Shikondi said the boys are admitted at Murang'a Level Five Hospital under supervision of the children department.

“The minors are undergoing several tests, while specimen has been collected from the suspect and submitted to forensic analysts to gain a link to the suspected crime,” he said.

He condemned the incident and urged parents/guardians to keep a close watch on their children.