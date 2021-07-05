Making women’s voices heard in the media

Kathy Magrobi, founder of 'Quote This Woman'.

Photo credit: Photo | Kathy Magrobi

By  Sarah Smit

The Mail & Guardian (South Africa)

What you need to know:

  • A former media strategist, Ms Magrobi founded the South African non-profit company Quote this Woman in 2019, to create an online database of credible women experts.
  • The database now boasts more than 350 women thought-leaders, experts and activists readily available for the call and more than 470 journalists as subscribers.

Because women's voices were quoted so seldom in the media, I had thought there was going to be a huge amount of resistance from journalists. And in fact, it was exactly the opposite,” says Kathy Magrobi.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.