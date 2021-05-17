Major boost for anti-FGM war in Tharaka Nithi

Tharaka-Nithi County Commissioner Beverly Opwora (pictured) says girls as young as 10 years and married women undergo circumcision in the county.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Tharaka Nithi County is set to receive a boost after the county assembly adopted an Anti-FGM policy.
  • The document is sponsored by Mugwe Ward representative and the Youth, Sports, Culture and Social Services Committee Chairman Denis Mutwiri.
  • The policy also recommends setting up a digital information management system to aid in research and analysis of the Anti-FGM war progress.

The war on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Tharaka Nithi County is set to receive a boost after the county assembly adopted an Anti-FGM policy.

