Mainstream indigenous women's issues, says UN official

Sengwer women gathered in Embobut Forest in 2019 to celebrate the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples. A study indicates that 89 per cent of indigenous women lack literacy skills crucial to securing better livelihoods.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • UN’s Indigenous Peoples and Development Branch-Secretariat of Indigenous Forum, social affairs officer Mirian Masaquiza, says indigenous women need the support of the non-indigenous community to progress.
  • In Africa, of the 18.5 million indigenous women who live in the continent, only 0.6 per cent have advanced education.

A United Nations (UN) officer has urged the private sector and academia to mainstream indigenous women’s issues in their work.

