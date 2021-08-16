Maasai women join wildlife conservation

Il Ngwesi Eco-Lodge manager Jackline Mwangi prepares a bed for guests. Ms Mwangi and five other women have taken over leadership of the conservancy in Laikipia North. 

Photo credit: James Murimi | Nation Media Group

By  James Murimi

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Il Ngwesi Conservancy s fully managed and run by the Maasai community.
  • Six women in the  Laikipia North conservancy have unchained the enslaving culture and taken top leadership positions in the preservation and conservation of wildlife.
  • They have engaged women in the community in economic empowerment programs including the manufacture of reusable sanitary towels and beadwork.

Il Ngwesi Conservancy, measuring 24,000 acres, is the only facility in Kenya that is fully managed and run by the Maasai community, which comprises 5,000 residents.

