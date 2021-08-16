Maasai women join wildlife conservation

Il Ngwesi Conservancy, measuring 24,000 acres, is the only facility in Kenya that is fully managed and run by the Maasai community, which comprises 5,000 residents.

Jackline Mwangi, the manager of Il Ngwesi Eco-Lodge, also leads various women empowerment programs in the area. Through frequent civic education, the number of women heading various departments in the conservancy has grown from one to six.

In the Maasai culture, women are obliged to conduct daily household chores like child rearing, cooking, constructing and maintaining houses, fetching water and firewood.

Ms Mwangi tells nation.africa that the community was initially hesitant to embrace women leadership.

“At the beginning, there was only one woman at the helm of leadership in this facility. It was also challenging for the women to embrace the thought that they could participate in wildlife conservation or even work at the lodge,” Ms Mwangi says.

The six women in Laikipia North have unchained the enslaving culture and taken top leadership positions in the preservation and conservation of wildlife.

“We have made many strides as women so as to show the community that we are equally competent to perform in various fields. Women are very caring and loving and this has greatly blended with conservation of wildlife. Some of us are wildlife rangers,” Ms Mwangi adds.

The six have engaged women in the community in economic empowerment programs including the manufacture of reusable sanitary towels and beadwork.

“We have assisted our women to tap the market from the guests who visit the conservancy. We market their produce locally and internationally,” the manager says.

The conservancy has also been pivotal in eradicating cultural practices like female genital mutilation (FGM) and early marriages.

Young girls

“As women, we have realised that the majority of our young girls are lured into getting pregnancy and marriage due to lack of sanitary towels. They are exposed to sex predators. We have conducted a menstrual hygiene sensitisation and mentorship program and availed sanitary towels to girls,” Ms Mwangi says.

“We have a tailoring mart at Chumvi village where we manufacture reusable sanitary towels for school girls,” she adds, noting that they also receive donations from some of their guests to help them produce hygiene kits and equip the girls with mentorship skills.

Some of the female staff are in the security department and have actively been involved in cushioning the wild animals from poachers.

“Some of us are rangers and have greatly helped in protecting our wildlife. The community has been generating income through wildlife and that is why we have been talking to the younger generation on the importance of preserving and conserving it,” Ms Mwangi says.

The opportunity women have been given, she adds, has helped them transform their community.

Il Ngwesi Conservancy’s board chairman Kip Ole Polos says the community has not only embraced women leadership but also injected resources to assist them roll out empowerment programs.

“This is the only conservancy owned and run by the community and we will stick to our unique brand. We have created job opportunities for women in the community by supporting their empowerment projects. We have ensured all girls attend school,” Mr Polos, who is also the chairman of Laikipia Conservancies Association, says.

James Ole Kinyaga, the conservancy's senior tour guide, says the facility began as a self-catering camp in 1996, until 2004 when it started receiving domestic and international guests.

“This is the second home for Prince William. He has visited the conservancy four times. We have grevy zebras, elephants, lions, leopards, giraffes, elands among other wild animals. We want to introduce black rhinos into the conservancy,” Mr Kinyaga says.