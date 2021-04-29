Lobby to help GBV survivors get business loans

Margaret Kobia

Public Service CS Margaret Kobia talks about steps government is taking to curb domestic violence on April 22.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Lwanga

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Initiative came about after organisation realised women became victims due to limited resources.
  • Beneficiaries of the loans, which range between Sh3,000 and Sh500,000, will repay them after one and a half years.

Damaris Kazungu*, was forced to abandon her bedsitter to go live with a man after losing her job in one of the hotels following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

