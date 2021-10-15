Living on hope – the life and times of a rural granny

Living on hope - elderly farmers happy with their produce. They are a reflection of the reality of the everyday life of Kenya’s woman living in the rural areas.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • Defying the freezing cold of Nyandarua - at the foot of the Aberdare Ranges- Elisheba Wanjiku cannot remember the last time she got out of bed after 5.30am.
  • Three times a year, she religiously grows potatoes on a huge section of the land, for ‘commercial’ purposes, but making massive losses almost all the time.

Defying the freezing cold of Nyandarua - at the foot of the Aberdare Ranges- Elisheba Wanjiku cannot remember the last time she got out of bed after 5.30am.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.