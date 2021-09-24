Leverage on tech, female entrepreneurs tipped at App launch

Guests at the mini-launch of SSTREAM App at Capital Club  in Nairobi on September 22, 2021.


Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • SSTREAM App to help entrepreneurs navigate the economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Women investors in Kenya tipped on leveraging on technology, understanding consumerism of the different generations and frequently reskilling.

Women investors in Kenya on Tuesday tipped female-owned enterprises on how to successfully run their ventures.

