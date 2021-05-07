Let’s talk! Confronting the age-old problem of sexual harassment

Despite the existence of anti-sexual harassment laws, the reality of women and men becoming victims is evident.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria Rushdie Oudia  &  Kamau Maichuhie

What you need to know:

  • Office of the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Gender Issues and Advancement of Women defines sexual harassment as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favours, and other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature.
  • Sexual harassment is not limited to office space. It happens everywhere – from formal to informal interactions; in the online and offline spaces.

Early February, 23-year-old Esther*, started her two-month internship at a broadcast media company in Nairobi.

