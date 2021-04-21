Let Marsabit women sit in Council of Elders meetings

Saku Accountability Forum Executive Director James Forole during an interview with Nation.africa  at his office April 17,2021.He said access to justice remains a pipe dream to many girls and women in Marsabit.

Photo credit: Jacob Walter | Nation Media Group

By  Jacob Walter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Most women and girls in Marsabit County have no access to justice due to lack of awareness of rights, available remedies for violations and avenues for redress.
  • This has resulted in systematic impunity in the judicial prosecution of and proceedings on SGBV cases.
  • The tendency is to regard cases of GBV as domestic disputes that are better settled without the State’s intervention.

Access to justice and administration for most women and girls in Marsabit County remains elusive.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.