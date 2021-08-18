Lessons Kenya can learn from Zambia's election

Zambia President-elect Hakainde Hichilema gives a press conference at his residence, in Lusaka on August 11, 2021. He settled for Ms Mutale Nalumango as his running mate.

Photo credit: Photo | AFP

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Hakainde Hichilema of UPND settled for Mutale Nalumango while the incumbent President Edgar Lungu of the Patriotic Front went for Nkandu Phoebe Luo.

Zambia's main opponents in last week's General Election chose female running mates, a precedential move in the pace to narrowing the gender gap in the continent's top leadership.

