Lessons from Texas storm: Advocates warn of extreme weather link to heightened GBV cases

Amanda Powell and Cierra Walters survey the damage to Bertram Blend and Boutique, a business owned by Ms Powell, after a severe storm on March 23, 2021 in Texas. Gender experts say frequent weather-related events can put women at an increased risk of abuse.


Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Jessica Washington

Reporter

Fuller Project

What you need to know:

  • In Texas, the additional stress and devastation of the deadly storm and its aftermath was potentially trapping survivors of abuse in their homes without any support.
  • These storms and other severe weather events can have devastating consequences for women in the affected communities.
  • The IUCN report found that the rate of gender-based violence against women more than tripled in the year following Hurricane Katrina.

When a winter storm paralysed Texas last month, millions of people in the State were left without power or heat or drinkable water. Traveling was dangerous and cell service was spotty.

