Ledero dispensary, a health centre crying for help

It is almost noon and we find Judy Lekembei sitting on a bench outside Ledero dispensary, in Samburu Central, Samburu County. She holds her six-week-old baby in her arms.

The 25-year-old has brought her son for immunisation. Reaching here, however, was a long walk.

“I come from Nauneri and I started trekking a few minutes after 7am,” she tells nation.africa.

When we ask her whether she had alternative means of transport, Ms Lekembei laughs.

“Had I the money, I'd have used a motorcycle. I have eight indigenous chicken, which lay 12 eggs a week. I sell one egg Sh15 and I used all the money on food.”

Ms Lekembei would have had to trek for another 9.3 kilometres to Samburu County Referral Hospital, but thanks to Ledero dispensary, which is closer.

She says she delivered her baby at home since there was no means to rush her to the referral hospital when she went into labour at night. An elderly woman helped her give birth.

Ms Magdalene Kakina, a community health volunteer attached to Ledero dispensary in Samburu Central shows the distant villages from where women trek to access maternal healthcare at the health facility. Photo credit: Moraa Obiria | Nation Media Group

Ledero dispensary, which has a maternity ward that can accommodate three women at any given time, is closer but does not operate at night, says Ms Magdalene Kakina, a community health volunteer attached to the dispensary.

Further, for the past one year, they have faced challenges of water as a solar powered borehole in a nearby school from where they got supply, broke down in March last year and is yet to be repaired.

“We used to have four to five women delivering at the dispensary every month, but since we have problems with water, the number has reduced to one or two," she says.

Ms Kakina says they get water from Ichoro dam using motorcycles, once in a while. But the frequency depends on fees collected from patients.

Maternal health

Every Friday, the community health volunteer goes around nine villages in Maralal Ward including Morijoi, Ledero, Naing'olie and Ichoro to educate women on maternal health.

She also visits Mpuyai, Silanko Ng'iro, Reten, Ntabas and Lakirding'ai.

“I educate the women on the importance of going for ante-natal and post-natal care as well as immunisation of their children,” says Ms Kakina who earns Sh2,500 for her service per month from Samburu County.

She is now appealing to the county to ensure Ledoro dispensary gets a resident doctor to attend to expectant women at night.

The nursing-in-charge at the dispensary Ms Jane Letoole, says the community sensitisation has yielded fruit.

“Five years ago, you could have only one or two women coming for ante-natal care or family planning in a week,” she says.

“We now have three to five women seeking the services. I’m happy the sensitisation is having an impact on the people around here.”