Leaders, civil society seek more opportunities for women

Women marching in Kayole, Nairobi to mark International Women's Day on March 8, 2021. 

Photo credit: Evans Habil I Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Political leaders and civil society organisations have while Kenya has made some progress on gender balance, there are impediments that stand in the way of women trying to ascend to power.
  • Beatrice Karwitha, a politician from North Imenti, said the Meru political space was still filled with male chauvinism and sexism that has been used to imply that some roles are reserved for the men.

Political leaders and civil society organisations have called for implementation of laws and policies, and community engagement for equal access to opportunities and leadership positions in the country.

