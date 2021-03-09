Leaders, civil society seek more opportunities for women

Political leaders and civil society organisations have called for implementation of laws and policies, and community engagement for equal access to opportunities and leadership positions in the country.

They said while Kenya has made some progress on gender balance, there are impediments that stand in the way of women trying to ascend to power.

The leaders spoke to Nation.Africa during a procession to mark International Women’s Day in Meru town.

Ripples International resident lawyer John Baidoo said there was need to implement laws aimed at protecting the rights of widows.

“Kenya is a signatory to many conventions and treaties aimed at protecting the rights of women. However, the law on succession treats women differently from men yet the Constitution is clear on equality and non-discrimination. This denies widows the right to their husbands’ property if they remarry, forcing many of them into poverty,” Mr Baidoo said.

State given rights

He called on the government to declare those portions of the law unconstitutional and liberate widows to take up their State-given rights to remarry.

Ms Beatrice Karwitha, a politician from North Imenti, said there is need for increased capacity building and financial empowerment to draw more women into leadership.

“While women account for over 50 per cent of the global population, the number of women in leadership is disproportionately lower. Vocalising this need through legislation and deliberate efforts by governments, will draw more women into leadership positions,” Ms Karwitha said.

She noted that the Meru political space was still filled with male chauvinism and sexism that has been used to imply that some roles are reserved for the men.

Dr Karambu Ringera, a girls’ rights activist in Meru, said the Kenyan system works hard to block women who show leadership qualities.

“These systems also brainwash people with certain ways of showing a biased side to leadership that assumes leadership is for men. What our public spaces need is to recognise this and get out of the women’s way, so that they can do what they do so well - authentic and values-based leadership,” Dr Karambu said.

Ms Gakii Mbui, a politician in Tigania West, said women who show courage and leadership qualities should be empowered to take up positions in the country.

Nominated MP Halima Mucheke, said women who have had leadership opportunities have offered unique solutions.

Two-thirds gender rule

Ms Winnie Kaburu, a businessperson and politician, said issues of girls’ education, female genital mutilation, defilement and teenage pregnancies remain a hindrance to the progress of women.

She said the abandoning of the two-thirds gender rule, which was negotiated and agreed in the Constitution 2010 by Parliament, points to the reigning disregard for equality.

Ms Eunice Karema, a politician from Igembe Central said a lot of civic education was needed to open up the political space to women leaders.

“Many people still have doubts in women leadership and we are severely demeaned. I want to encourage women to come out in large numbers and seek elective positions to normalise the issue of women in politics. This is why I will be vying for the parliamentary seat in Igembe Central,” Ms Karema, a former MCA said.

Ms Joy Karambu, the only two-term MCA in Meru County, called on residents to entrust more women with elective positions.